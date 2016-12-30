Darren Sproles Discusses Future in NFL, Potential Retirement

As one of the NFL's oldest running backs at 33 years of age, Philadelphia Eagles spark plug Darren Sproles revealed Friday that he is ready to call it a career after one more season.

According to ESPN.com's Tim McManus, Sproles said he feels "it will be time" to retire after 2017 with an eye toward spending more time with his family.

Sproles has one year remaining on his contract with the Eagles through 2017, per Spotrac, and he expressed hope that he will finish his career with the franchise: "That's not up to me. That's up to the people upstairs. I've got nothing to do with that. But that's the plan."

The two-time Pro Bowler said he intends to play in 2017 even if the Eagles release or trade him and revealed his main motivation for continuing his career, according to McManus: "[My family] wanted me to [retire] this year. I was like, 'Nah, I can't. I can't.' The thing is, when you're chasing that ring ... you really want to get that ring."

Sproles has enjoyed one of his best seasons from a rushing perspective with 406 yards to go along with 49 receptions for 423 yards and four total touchdowns. He has also averaged a career-best 13.2 yards per punt return.

The former Kansas State standout is in the midst of his third season with the Eagles after successful stints with the San Diego Chargers and New Orleans Saints.

Although Sproles has been used primarily as a receiving back or a change of pace during his career, he has been Philly's most reliable backfield option in 2016, with the likes of Ryan Mathews, Wendell Smallwood and Kenjon Barner all landing on injured reserve.

The Eagles could use a true workhorse for 2017 and beyond, but Sproles is undoubtedly valuable enough to keep in the fold for one more season.

His Super Bowl aspirations may be tough to achieve with an Eagles team that is currently 6-9, but he could be a huge part of getting team back in contention next year.

