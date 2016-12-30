Teddy Bridgewater Discusses Impact Knee Injury Had on Mindset

For the first time since a significant knee injury knocked him out for the entirety of the 2016 season, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Teddy Bridgewater commented on his situation Thursday.

According to Mark Craig of the Minneapolis Star-Tribune, Bridgewater issued the following statement after being named the team's 2016 Ed Block Courage Award winner:

It's an honor to win this award. Especially as my teammates made the selection. 2016 has been amazing for me. Everyone looks at an injury as a negative. It has helped me spiritually and mentally even with me already being an extremely positive person. My injury was a new challenge and I love challenges. With the help of many people we have attacked this challenge head on and expect great success in the future. A special thanks to the Vikings training staff and all those that support me along my journey.

Bridgewater's injury occurred less than two weeks prior to the start of the regular season, and it prompted the Vikes to part with a first-round pick to acquire Sam Bradford from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Minnesota is 7-8, and it will miss the playoffs regardless of how it fares against the Chicago Bears in Week 17.

It is unclear when Bridgewater will return to action and if he will miss additional time in 2017. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter (h/t Will Brinson of CBSSports.com) in October, an anonymous former NFL doctor expressed concern about Bridgewater returning to form or even playing again due to the severity of the injury.

Minnesota has insurance for at least one more season since Bradford is under contract for 2017, but the situation is less than ideal due to the fact that there was hope Bridgewater was developing into a franchise quarterback prior to landing on injured reserve.

Bridgewater accounted for 17 touchdowns and led Minnesota to an 11-5 record in 2015, and he was also named to his first Pro Bowl.

The 24-year-old has plenty to overcome before he can get back to building upon those accomplishments, but his mindset is overwhelmingly positive, which provides Vikings fans with at least some hope moving forward.

