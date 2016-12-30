Triple H's Best Booking Options for Return to WWE Raw

WWE's failure to have Triple H address his unexpected alliance with Kevin Owens earlier this year ranks as potentially the company's biggest missed opportunity in 2016—so how the company books his imminent return is vital for the success of any future storyline he's in.

It seems certain that, like in recent years, The Game will play a key role in the look of the WrestleMania card, with the biggest show of the year now just a few months away.

But how does WWE ensure it gets the return of Triple H as an active talent right? Here's a few possible options.

The Authority—With Kevin Owens—Return

Could WWE potentially bring back the most divisive figures of authority in recent years to tee up Rollins vs. Triple H? Potentially.

When The Game literally handed the Universal Championship to Kevin Owens, it seemed certain The Authority were coming back to WWE TV.

Sure, Stephanie McMahon was stunned at ringside when it happened, but it was all a fake, wasn't it? Evidently, it seems not.

With no real explanation about why Triple H did what he did, there is still a way out of it for WWE—and that's by having The Game join forces with Stephanie McMahon once again. It did wonders for Seth Rollins as a champion—even if people remain divided on the issue—and it could do the same for a stuttering title reign we're currently seeing Kevin Owens endure.

Owens' reign as champion has failed to sparkle and if WWE can do something productive to change that, then it would only be a good thing for the company.

Setting up a new reign of terror would undoubtedly be controversial but if it helped establish Owens as a strong champion in the way it did with Rollins, it may not be the worst thing in the world.

He Enters the Royal Rumble Match

It's obvious WWE fans won't want to see a repeat of 12 months ago, when Triple H eliminated Dean Ambrose to emerge victorious in the 2016 Royal Rumble match.

And although him entering as a surprise returnee here would create that possibility, the best booking option if he did compete would be for him to lose out.

Under no circumstances should Triple H win the Rumble match—fans have been left disappointed with the match's victor too many times in recent years, and it's time to give fans a feel-good moment at the Rumble.

But if Triple H enters, he could come face-to-face with Rollins—or he could even be eliminated by Seth, setting up a blockbuster feud for WrestleMania.

But if it's going to be the Rumble where Triple H returns, there is one more realistic—and more satisfying—scenario than this one.

He Screws Seth Rollins at the Royal Rumble

If it's going to be Rollins vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 33, then this seems like the best way to go about things.

Rollins has recently started addressing Triple H in his promos, publicly acknowledging his decision to screw him out of the WWE Universal Championship.

That surely means a return is on the horizon and for maximum impact, having Rollins be cheated out of the main event of WrestleMania seems like the best way to go.

Rollins enters the Rumble match early on, and battles his way to the final three or four. Yet after a heroic effort to get so close to victory, he's denied by interference from Triple H.

Sure, it would feel like a repeat of a few months ago when The Game screwed Rollins vs. Kevin Owens—but here, there's at least the chance for Triple H to come out on Raw the following night and explain his actions.

It creates a spectacular finish to the Rumble match, allows a potentially new star to claim that bout and sets up a massive WrestleMania feud in the process. This options seems like the one which ticks the most boxes, in truth.