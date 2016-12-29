Karl-Anthony Towns Becomes Youngest in Timberwolves History with Triple-Double

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns finished Wednesday's 105-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets with 15 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

In doing so, Towns became the youngest player in Timberwolves history to notch a triple-double, per ESPN Stats & Info. Kevin Garnett previously held the mark as the franchise's youngest player to achieve the milestone, but Towns was 186 days younger than Garnett when he posted his first Wednesday.

The 2015 first overall pick has dominated his first two seasons in the NBA. Thus far, Towns has averaged a double-double in each campaign and has added more than two assists and 1.5 blocks per contest early in his pro career. While he's not overly proficient from the outside, Towns has also expanded his range beyond the three-point line this season, scoring more than once per game from behind the arc.

Despite Towns' efforts, Minnesota—currently possessing a 10-22 record—is on pace for a worse season than Towns' rookie campaign. The Timberwolves have lost three of their last four games and have yet to win a game within the Northwest Division.

While things haven't turned out well for the Timberwolves in recent seasons, the team has some nice young pieces to build around—including Towns, Zach LaVine and Andrew Wiggins. Although the group may not immediately pay dividends, the trio—in combination with future draft picks and other role pieces—could make waves in the future.