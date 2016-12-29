John Cena, The Undertaker, The New Day and More from the Year-End Mailbag

As 2016 draws to a close, many people around the world are ready to move on. In the often negative landscape of social media, 2016 has been deemed a cursed year and will likely be remembered for a slew of high-profile celebrity deaths—including beloved pro wrestlers like Chyna, Balls Mahoney and Axl Rotten—and easily the most polarizing election in United States history.

2016 also had its ups and downs in WWE, and as WWE continues to struggle to create new stars, it may finally be on to something with the brand split, which has created opportunities for up-and-comers. Many are looking at the pushes of Braun Strowman and Baron Corbin—who have become a hot topic in this mailbag as of late—as budding successes. But if WWE isn't careful, its fickle fanbase could just as easily turn on them.

Fool Me Once, Reign on You?

@ThisIsNasty what do u think WWE has done differently with Strowman and Corbin to get the fans behind him than mr Roman Reigns? — My Thoughts On WWE (@Thoughts_On_WWE) December 29, 2016

Not a darn thing. Both are being presented as dominant, oversized villains and fans are taking to them. The same could be said about Roman Reigns when he was the heel muscle as part of The Shield. Things started to get rocky with Reigns when WWE turned him babyface and reports began to leak about WWE officials being high on him. From there, entitled wrestling fans turned on Reigns and the hardcore contingent continues to resent his push.

WWE will not have this problem with Baron Corbin or Braun Strowman as long as they remain heel. If fans think they're being "pushed too soon," good. That natural resentment only serves to enhance a heel's character. Both Corbin and Strowman have connected with fans as heels, although Strowman's impressive rise has begun to garner him somewhat of a babyface reaction, as was apparent this past Monday in Chicago.

Meanwhile, Corbin is naturally unlikeable and is a homegrown WWE talent who was recruited from the NFL. There is a natural tension between him and the professional wrestling fans. He should never be a babyface.

Sleep in Style?

@ThisIsNasty will we see AJ Styles vs Undertaker as a Wrestlemania main event ? — X_The_Watcher (@X_the_watcher) December 29, 2016

I think John Cena vs. The Undertaker may be more likely in the WrestleMania main event. There's a chance this match could be contested for the WWE World Championship as it's hard to imagine a scenario where AJ Styles defeats Cena for a third time on pay-per-view. But, then again, if Cena defeats Styles that would mean a record-tying 16th world championship victory.

This match very well could end in a disqualification, with The Undertaker making an appearance to give the fans a satisfactory payoff. Cena vs. Styles really does feel like the two WWE Superstars most likely to face The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

It's worth noting that fans chanted "Undertaker" during Cena's return promo on SmackDown Live in a moment that seemed to throw him. Despite that, WWE's YouTube channel kept this portion of the promo in the clip.

Freebirds Universal Rule?

@ThisIsNasty would wwe ever let The New Day ever become Universal Champions using the Free Birds rule? — 21 CHILL (@chill_bro10) December 29, 2016

Having one African-American world champion in WWE is a rarity, unfortunately, so I'm not sure there's a great chance of there being three. And while it's easy to assume that having three WWE Superstars carry a world championship would hurt its value, which it probably would, this could also make a currently stale championship more interesting.

If The New Day carried one championship as a stable, especially if it's the Universal Championship, it would have to do so as a heel faction. The idea of three people being able to defend one title at any given time is one of the more heel-leaning concepts I've ever heard of. In order to get fans used to this idea, The New Day would have to do so with a secondary championship, maybe the U.S. title, if nothing else to test the waters.

A common complaint of pro wrestling is that everything has been done. A Freebird Rule for a single championship, however, would be an uncharted territory in WWE.

Alfred Konuwa is a Featured Columnist and on-air host for Bleacher Report and Forbes. Like him on Facebook.