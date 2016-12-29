Tyler Eifert Injury Update: Bengals TE Undergoes Back Surgery

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Cincinnati Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert's injury-riddled 2016 season officially reached its conclusion Tuesday as he underwent back surgery.

Bengals head coach Marvin Lewis revealed the news on SiriusXM NFL Radio Thursday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Eifert sat out Week 16 with the ailment after previously missing the first six games of the season due to an ankle injury.

The 26-year-old finished his season having played in just eight games and registering 29 receptions for 394 yards and five touchdowns.

Eifert enjoyed a breakout campaign in 2015, as he racked up 52 catches for 615 yards and 13 touchdowns en route to his first Pro Bowl nod.

Injuries have been an issue for Eifert since he entered the NFL, though, as he has never completed a full 16-game slate.

That includes a 2014 season that saw him miss all but one game with an elbow injury.

The former Notre Dame standout is one of the NFL's top tight ends and a favorite red-zone target of quarterback Andy Dalton when healthy, but staying on the field continues to be a struggle for him.

While the timetable for Eifert's recovery from surgery is unclear, Tyler Kroft figures to get the bulk of the looks at tight end in Week 17 and until Eifert is ready to return to the field.

