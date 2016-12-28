Massimiliano Allegri Reportedly Wants to Replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri reportedly wants to replace Arsene Wenger as Arsenal manager, with the Frenchman expected to leave the Emirates Stadium when his contract expires at the end of the season.

According to The Sun's Alvise Cagnazzo, Allegri, 49, is eager to "build his own dynasty" with the Gunners and is likely to leave Juve at the end of 2016-17 because of his poor relationship with the Italian press.

Cagnazzo added that Allegri's agent has already been in touch with Arsenal to discuss the possibility of replacing Wenger in the summer.

Wenger has been in charge at Arsenal since 1996 and has led them to three Premier League titles and six FA Cup wins in that time.

However, his last league triumph was back in 2004 and, given he is now 67, the prospect that the former AS Monaco boss could leave Arsenal is becoming more likely.

Allegri would be a top-class replacement for Wenger, as the Italian has won three Serie A titles as a manager, two in consecutive seasons since he took over from Antonio Conte at Juve in 2014.

He is tactically astute and has a good recent record in the UEFA Champions League, having led Juve to the final in 2015.

As well as a lack of titles, another of Arsenal's recent gripes has been their inability to get past the last-16 stage in Europe since 2011. Allegri could rectify the problem while also being a safe pair of hands to guide the Gunners in the post-Wenger era.

Per Cagnazzo, other managers such as RB Leipzig's Ralph Hasenhuttl and Bournemouth's Eddie Howe have been mooted as potential successors for Wenger.

But Allegri would arguably be a much safer option as he has experience of winning titles and going deep in the Champions League.