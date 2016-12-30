Liverpool FC's End-of-Year Awards, 2016

In football, awards season typically comes at the end of a campaign, in May, but the end of 2016 provides a sensible juncture to assess progress made on and off the pitch—particularly for Liverpool, given December marks the end of Jurgen Klopp’s first full year as manager.

The Reds’ final clash of 2016 comes at home to Manchester City on December 31, and their success—or lack thereof—in this Anfield clash will determine where they close the year in the Premier League table.

Nevertheless, their status as title contenders in 2016/17 is a marker of the swift progress made under Klopp over the past 12 months—after 18 games, they’ve taken 40 points, just six fewer than league leaders Chelsea, while no side in the Premier League has scored more goals (45).

In fact, only one side in Europe’s top five leagues (Premier League, Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1) have found the back of the net on more occasions this season: AS Monaco (56).

Meanwhile, despite Liverpool under-23s coach Michael Beale’s recent departure to join Rogerio Ceni at Brazilian club Sao Paulo, the Reds’ academy has taken great strides in 2016, under the watchful eye of director Alex Inglethorpe.

So who has stood out for Liverpool over the course of 2016? Here are Bleacher Report’s end-of-year awards, determined subjectively based on performances and progress across the past 12 months.