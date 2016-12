Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

After an underwhelming 2016 season, Marvin Lewis' future as the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals may be in jeopardy.

Rather than be fired, though, Lewis may leave of his own volition. ESPN 980's Chris Cooley (h/t Rebecca Toback of SB Nation's Cincy Jungle) reported Tuesday the 58-year-old is considering retirement.

According to ESPN's Ed Werder (via ESPN.com), however, Lewis plans on coaching in 2017.

