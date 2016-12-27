Elliott Moves into 3rd on All-Time Rookie Rushing Yards List

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed 12 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 42-21 win over the Detroit Lions, moving him into third on the all-time rookie rushing list, per Pro-Football-Reference.com.

Elliott finished the game with 1,631 rushing yards for the season, passing both Ottis Anderson (1,605) and Alfred Morris (1,613) along the way. His two touchdowns on Monday Night Football gave him 15 total on the season, also moving him into fourth on the Cowboys' franchise list for single-season rushing touchdowns, per ESPN Stats & Info.

The star tailback has a chance to move up both leaderboards should he take the field in Week 17, but it's unclear whether or not he will lace up the cleats for a Cowboys club already locked into the NFC's No. 1 seed.

Should he play, Pro-Football-Reference.com displays that he would need three touchdowns against the Philadelphia Eagles to tie Emmitt Smith—who owns the top three spots on the list—for third on the franchise list. Elliott needs just 44 rushing yards to pass George Rogers (1,674) for second on the rookie rushing list and 178 yards to break Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson's record (1,808).

Elliott has certainly benefited from what Pro Football Focus graded out as the top offensive line earlier this season, but the No. 4 overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft has plenty of skills in the open field. In fact, only he and fellow rookie Tyreek Hill have multiple touchdown runs of at least 50 yards this season, per ESPN Stats & Info.

After a stretch of close games recently, the Cowboys busted things open in Monday's contest against the Lions. That momentum should carry into Week 17 before the postseason, when they will be led by a well-oiled offensive machine.