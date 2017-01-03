Wilfred Ndidi to Leicester City: Latest Transfer Details, Comments and Reaction

Leicester City have confirmed the signing of Wilfred Ndidi from Genk on Tuesday.

News that the deal had been done for the 20-year-old came via a club release, with the midfielder penning a five-and-a-half-year contract with the Premier League champions.

Ndidi arrives at a Foxes side enduring a difficult defence of their crown. Claudio Ranieri’s men have progressed into the knockout stages of the UEFA Champions League, although they’re languishing down in 14th in the Premier League table and facing up to the prospect of a relegation scrap.

One of the key factors in their regression was the summer departure of N’Golo Kante, who was so impressive as the hub of the team in 2015-16. His void has left an ominous chasm to fill; it’s a challenge Ndidi will face with the Foxes.



As we can see here, it’s evident that the Nigeria international possesses plenty of the attributes needed to thrive in the Premier League:

Like Kante, Ndidi’s bread and butter is his defensive work. For Genk, he’s been vital in preventing opponents from counter-attacking, winning the ball back in key areas and moving the play forward with incision.

As noted by Colin Udoh of ESPN FC, despite his aggression and intensity off the ball, Ndidi has a fine disciplinary record, having never been shown a red card in his career.

“It is a statistic he is very proud of, and he remains keen to preserve it, even in the high-intensity league that is England,” Udoh added.

Another key trait in Ndidi’s game is his versatility. The youngster has been at his best at the base of the Genk midfield, although he’s filled in with distinction further forward, on both flanks and even at left-back at times.

According to Kristof Terreur of Het Laatste Nieuws, Genk have a fine track record of preparing players for a step up in quality:

Sold by KRC Genk since 2011

✅Ndidi £15m

✅Benteke £8m

✅Courtois £7,5m

✅De Bruyne £7m

✅M-Savic £7m

✅Koulibaly £6m

✅Kabasele £6m

✅Kebano £3,8m — Kristof Terreur 📰 (@HLNinEngeland) December 13, 2016

The 20-year-old may have to undergo a period of transition, as there’ll be major differences to acclimatise to both on and off the pitch following this move. But Ndidi comes across as a mature footballer and person, which should expedite the process.

Provided he’s allowed patience to develop and become accustomed to being an expensive acquisition, the Foxes have a potential midfield building block on their books. Ndidi is not a man to provide an immediate fix for their struggles this season, though.