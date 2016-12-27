Khiry Robinson Injury: Jets RB Diagnosed with Broken Leg

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles confirmed Tuesday that running back Khiry Robinson suffered a broken leg in the team's 41-3 defeat to the New England Patriots, per to the Jets' Twitter account.

NJ Advance Media's Connor Hughes noted it's the third time Robinson has broken his leg.

Robinson had an inauspicious 2016 debut for the Jets, carrying the ball eight times for 22 yards and losing one fumble. The MMQB's Albert Breer did, however, praise his effort:

Bunch of Jets are halfway to the first tee. Not Khiry Robinson tho. Dude is getting AFTER it. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 24, 2016

When healthy, Robinson was a solid backup running back for the New Orleans Saints in his first two years in the league. He had trouble staying on the field, though, playing in 20 combined games between 2013 and 2014.

Robinson struggled in 2015, averaging 3.2 yards per carry before a fractured tibia ended his season after eight games.

Given his age (26), it may be premature to say his third broken leg is the final nail in the coffin for Robinson's NFL career, but the injury will be a big hurdle as he looks for another chance in the league. Few teams will want to take a flier on a running back with Robinson's injury history.

Depending on the health of Matt Forte, who was out against the Patriots, Robinson's absence could open the door for Brandon Wilds to receive a higher workload in the backfield in Week 17. Wilds had four carries for 14 yards in Saturday's defeat, and those numbers should improve if he's backing up Bilal Powell.