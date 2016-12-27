LeBron James Named 2016 AP Male Athlete of the Year

LeBron James delivered the Cleveland Cavaliers their first NBA title and handed the city its first major pro sports championship since 1964 thanks to a stunning comeback against the Golden State Warriors. He was recognized for those efforts Tuesday when he was named the Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year.

According to the AP, James captured 24 of a possible 59 first-place votes to win the award. Decorated Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps secured 16 first-place votes, while sprinter Usain Bolt came in third with nine.

The Cavaliers made history when they became the first NBA team to erase a 3-1 series deficit to win an NBA title, and James was a major reason why.

The 2016 Finals MVP averaged 29.7 points, 11.3 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.3 blocks in the seven-game series, and he made a statement of epic proportions with a chase-down block of Andre Iguodala that preceded Kyrie Irving's game-winning three-pointer with 53 seconds remaining in regulation in Game 7.

"At that moment, I felt fulfilled," James said of winning Game 7, per the Associated Press' Tom Withers. "To know the history of our sports here and how heartbreaking at times it was for all those years that our fans had to go through, and the circumstances that we came back from, it was so fulfilling."

Ever since the Cavaliers snapped their title drought, James has been racking up hardware left and right.

The 31-year-old earned Best Male Athlete honors at the 2016 ESPYs and was recently named Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year.

James' quest to earn more hardware will continue in 2017 when he seeks to help the Cavaliers mount a successful title defense.

The defending champions have looked sharp as could be through the 2016-17 season's first 30 games, and a 109-108 win over the Warriors on Christmas Day reaffirmed the Cavaliers won't be fazed by a star-studded Dubs team that has its sights set on reclaiming the Larry O'Brien Trophy come June.