EJ Manuel Named Bills Starting QB over Tyrod Taylor in Week 17 vs. Jets

Shortly after the firing of head coach Rex Ryan, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that the Buffalo Bills will start EJ Manuel at quarterback in Week 17 against the New York Jets over Tyrod Taylor.

According to Schefter, Buffalo intends to sit Taylor because if he suffered a significant injury in the game, the Bills would be forced to pay him a guaranteed $30.75 million.

The team announced earlier in the day it had relieved Ryan of his duties. Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn will serve as the interim head coach in Week 17.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bills' decision to start Manuel is also based on their wanting to see if he is worth re-signing for 2017 and beyond.

Manuel is scheduled to hit free agency, and per Rapoport, general manager Doug Whaley wants to get at least one more look at him:

When some in upper management wanted to bench Tyrod Taylor, it was Rex Ryan who kept him on the field. GM Doug Whaley wants to see EJ Manuel — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 27, 2016

Taylor started the first 15 games of the season, going 7-8 with 3,023 yards, 17 touchdowns and six interceptions through the air, as well as 580 yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

He started 14 games in 2015 and was named to his first Pro Bowl after serving as a backup for the Baltimore Ravens for the first four seasons of his career.

Buffalo selected Manuel with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft, and he has made 16 starts over four seasons.

The former Florida State standout is 6-10 in his career as a starter. In all, he has a completion percentage of 58.8 for 3,416 yards, 19 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

Manuel saw his most extensive action as a rookie in 2013 with 10 starts, but he was overtaken by veteran Kyle Orton and then lost a three-way competition to Taylor and Matt Cassel for the starting job prior to the 2015 campaign.

Taylor is coming off his best game of the season, as he threw for 329 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-31 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday.

Buffalo may still opt to pick up Taylor's contract and make him the starter in 2017, but sitting him keeps the organization's options safe.

Perhaps the biggest question mark is whether No. 3 quarterback Cardale Jones will see any action. The rookie fourth-round pick figures to be on the roster next season, whereas Manuel may be playing his final game with the team.

