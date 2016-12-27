Rex Ryan Fired: Twitter Reacts to Bills' Decision to Dismiss Head Coach

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The Buffalo Bills fired head coach Rex Ryan and assistant head coach Rob Ryan Tuesday ahead of the team's season finale against the New York Jets, and reaction poured out of all corners of the football universe on Twitter following the announcement.

On to the next team… pic.twitter.com/bW6cQXwv2c — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 27, 2016

Shortly after the news broke, ESPN's Jeff Darlington noted the Ryan brothers weren't able to live up to their statuses as defensive savants:

Unlike Rex's departure from the Jets, Bills players tell me Rex/Rob lost defensive side of the locker room: “Too many cooks in the kitchen." — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) December 27, 2016

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport wrote Rex "was a big proponent of Tyrod Taylor and fought to keep him as starter. His firing is bad news for Taylor," before ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Bills will bench Taylor Week 17 in favor of EJ Manuel.

Schefter classified the move as "a business decision so the Bills are not at risk for the $30.75 million left on his contract that would become guaranteed if Taylor suffered a significant injury."

As for Rex's underwhelming record, NFL Network's James Palmer noted the 54-year-old resides in some shaky company after he went 15-16 in his nearly two seasons with the Bills:

Rex Ryan had 6 straight non-winning seasons. Last winning season was 2010 with Jets(11-5). It was also the last time he went to the playoffs pic.twitter.com/CJLFM1AwkD — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) December 27, 2016

And according to the Buffalo News' Nick Veronica, Rex's demeanor at his media availability Monday foreshadowed his fate with the franchise:

Rex Ryan looked like a dead man walking at yesterday's presser. Hard to believe Pegulas trotted him out there knowing this was coming. — Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) December 27, 2016

Meanwhile, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller and FanRag Sports' Marcus Mosher took contrasting viewpoints regarding Ryan's coaching credentials:

And I'll continue to say this—Rex Ryan is the most overrated coach in the NFL. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) December 27, 2016

Rex is going to be a really good DC for someone for a long time. — Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) December 27, 2016

Here's a look at the best of the rest:

So the Bills will officially be moving on to their NINTH head coach since Bill Belichick took over the Patriots in 2000. — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) December 27, 2016

Rex in game 1 vs. Rex after game 31 pic.twitter.com/q8ubtANn4d — Tom Martin (@4TomMartin) December 26, 2016

The Bills fired Rex Ryan, never played for him but I love him as a coach, should've been given another year if reports are true. — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) December 27, 2016

Rex Ryan is Jeff Fisher with better quotes — ryan van bibber (@justRVB) December 27, 2016

Two years ago, Rex Ryan's mindset seemed to be that he'd either be a HC or go into TV. Didn't want to be a DC. We'll see if that's changed. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 27, 2016

When it comes to the Bills' future, the immediate focus will be on Week 17. They are slated to square off against the New York Jets, and offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn will be at the helm after he was named the interim head coach Tuesday.

And according to Rapoport, Week 17 could be a showcase game for Lynn because he's considered a "big-time candidate for the full-time job" as the Bills embark on a search for a head coach who can lead them back to the playoffs for the first time since 1999.