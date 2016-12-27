Rex Ryan Fired: Twitter Reacts to Bills' Decision to Dismiss Head Coach

The Buffalo Bills fired head coach Rex Ryan and assistant head coach Rob Ryan Tuesday ahead of the team's season finale against the New York Jets, and reaction poured out of all corners of the football universe on Twitter following the announcement.  

Shortly after the news broke, ESPN's Jeff Darlington noted the Ryan brothers weren't able to live up to their statuses as defensive savants: 

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport wrote Rex "was a big proponent of Tyrod Taylor and fought to keep him as starter. His firing is bad news for Taylor," before ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Bills will bench Taylor Week 17 in favor of EJ Manuel

Schefter classified the move as "a business decision so the Bills are not at risk for the $30.75 million left on his contract that would become guaranteed if Taylor suffered a significant injury."

As for Rex's underwhelming record, NFL Network's James Palmer noted the 54-year-old resides in some shaky company after he went 15-16 in his nearly two seasons with the Bills: 

And according to the Buffalo News' Nick Veronica, Rex's demeanor at his media availability Monday foreshadowed his fate with the franchise: 

Meanwhile, Bleacher Report's Matt Miller and FanRag Sports' Marcus Mosher took contrasting viewpoints regarding Ryan's coaching credentials: 

Here's a look at the best of the rest: 

When it comes to the Bills' future, the immediate focus will be on Week 17. They are slated to square off against the New York Jets, and offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn will be at the helm after he was named the interim head coach Tuesday. 

And according to Rapoport, Week 17 could be a showcase game for Lynn because he's considered a "big-time candidate for the full-time job" as the Bills embark on a search for a head coach who can lead them back to the playoffs for the first time since 1999. 

