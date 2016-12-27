Jerry Jones Comments on Potentially Playing Tony Romo vs. Eagles in Week 17

While the Dallas Cowboys have wrapped up the No. 1 seed in the NFC, owner Jerry Jones shot down talk about whether quarterback Tony Romo might play in Week 17 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

When asked why he would prefer to start rookie Dak Prescott over Romo even though the game is meaningless for the Cowboys, Jones said Monday night, "Because I don't like the circumstance it would come under, which would be injury," according to ESPN.com's Todd Archer.

Romo hasn't taken an in-game snap since injuring his back during the preseason, and Jones made it clear he didn't want to put the veteran in harm's way against the Eagles behind an offensive line that may not be fully intact: "We don't feel like that any game we'd get for him that him stepping out there running a few plays or series would be worth the risk."

The outcome of Monday's game against the Detroit Lions had no impact on Dallas' playoff positioning, but Prescott played every snap and performed well with 212 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-21 triumph.

Per Archer, Jones believes every ounce of experience will be beneficial to Prescott and the Cowboys during the postseason:

Look at what Dak Prescott learned tonight and what's now in his computer that wasn't there before tonight in terms of working with Dez Bryant in terms of executing the offense. With him being a rookie, we really need all these reps he can get, including any reps we get this week and next week, because we want him to be as educated and as well-prepared and have as much experience as he can when we get in the playoffs.

Jones remained steadfast in his belief that Prescott should start despite the fact that two high-profile quarterbacks were lost to significant injuries in Week 16.

Tennessee Titans signal-caller Marcus Mariota suffered a fractured fibula, and Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr went down with a broken fibula, which means Oakland will be forced to turn to backup Matt McGloin in the playoffs.

A similar situation in Dallas would press Romo into action without any game snaps during the regular season, but it's a risk Jones is willing to take.

The Cowboys are perhaps the only team in the NFL with two quarterbacks capable of orchestrating a deep playoff run, and that depth gives them the ability to stick to their plan despite having nothing to play for in Week 17.

