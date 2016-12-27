Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Jack Wilshere and Mathieu Debuchy

Italian giants AS Roma and AC Milan are reportedly in the hunt to sign Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere, although Manchester City are also showing interest. Elsewhere, Olympique de Marseille are said to be chasing Mathieu Debuchy.

Wilshere has impressed on loan with Bournemouth so far this season, and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato (h/t Jack Otway of the Daily Express), both Roma and Milan want to take the midfielder to Italy.

There's a chance the Serie A sides will be able to sign Wilshere at the end of the season, when his Bournemouth loan expires, although Man City will be major competition to bag his services.

The playmaker, who turns 25 on January 1, was sent to the Vitality Stadium in a bid to prove his fitness after missing much of the 2015-16 campaign through injury, and his spell on the south coast has so far been a successful one:

Back in business—Jack Wilshere has played more Premier League minutes this season than the previous two combined. pic.twitter.com/tosfcnZ0OF — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) December 13, 2016

However, even his improved form under manager Eddie Howe hasn't been enough to earn a new deal at his parent club, after the Mirror's John Cross revealed talks over a new contract are yet to begin.

Wilshere's current contract expires in the summer of 2018, but Gunners manager Arsene Wenger may be tempted to extend the midfielder's deal after ESPN FC's Liam Twomey highlighted his display in Bournemouth's 3-0 defeat at Chelsea on Monday:

Wilshere is playing very well. Easily Bournemouth's most dangerous player & so direct with his running at every opportunity #cfc #afcb — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) December 26, 2016

Of the three suitors linked with a move for Wilshere, the Etihad Stadium may be the most logical destination considering English players near their prime rarely move abroad, although Wenger may not be keen to sell to a direct rival.

That said, Arsenal may consider a sale given their midfield is stacked with options in his absence, and former Gunners striker John Hartson told BT Sport Score the club already has better options around:

Meanwhile, right-back Debuchy could be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium next month after French newspaper Le Parisien (h/t James Cambridge of the Daily Express) reported Marseille want to bring him back to Ligue 1.

Injuries have restricted the 31-year-old's presence in north London since his 2014 arrival from Newcastle United, and team-mate Olivier Giroud recently admitted setbacks are taking their toll on Debuchy, per Goal's Chris Wheatley:

Olivier Giroud on another injury for Mathieu Debuchy. pic.twitter.com/u3sWlQhvjn — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) November 29, 2016

In the two-and-a-half years since moving to the Emirates, Debuchy has made a total of 23 appearances for the Gunners, while Hector Bellerin's emergence at right-back means his first-team prospects look slim at present.

Marseille's chances of a January deal could be hampered by the fact Debuchy is out injured until the new year, but manager Rudi Garcia could show faith in the defender, having worked with him during his time at Lille OSC.