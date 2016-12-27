Paul George Comments on Referees' Treatment of Pacers

Following the Indiana Pacers' 90-85 loss to the Chicago Bulls Monday, Pacers forward Paul George blasted officials for what he believed were missed calls.

According to ESPN.com's Nick Friedell, George expressed discontent with the manner in which he and his teammates have been officiated beyond Monday's game as well:

I've been fined multiple times. I've been vocal to the point where the league issues [a statement], 'Hey, we missed a call. Hey, we missed that.' Officials do it during games [saying], 'I missed that call, I missed this call. We're sorry. We're sorry.' It's getting repetitive. They see it, they know what's going on. They know what's a foul. They know what's not a foul. It comes down from somewhere else how these games are going, I believe.

George also suggested that the Pacers aren't high up in the NBA's perceived pecking order:

Since I've been in this jersey we've always fought this battle. Ever since I've been playing, ever since I've been in this jersey we've fought this battle. Maybe the league has teams they like so they can give them the benefit of the doubt. We're the little brother of the league. We're definitely the little brother of the league.

The three-time All-Star scored 14 points and attempted just one free throw in 39 minutes played Monday night.

Conversely, Bulls forward Jimmy Butler attempted 12 free throws in 40 minutes, which is a disparity Pacers head coach Nate McMillan pointed out when criticizing the officiating in his own right.

Indiana made several big moves during the offseason, including acquiring guard Jeff Teague, forward Thaddeus Young and center Al Jefferson, but it is off to a disappointing 15-17 start.

The Pacers are currently ninth in the Eastern Conference, and they trail the Atlanta Hawks, Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks by a half-game for a playoff spot.

While Indiana undoubtedly has enough firepower to do damage in the postseason provided it can find its way in, it will likely need a player of George's caliber to reach the charity stripe with more frequency in order to do so.

