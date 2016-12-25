Even After QB Change, We Still Can't Take Texans Seriously.

The Houston Texans received an early Christmas gift on Saturday. Thanks to a listless performance by the Indianapolis Colts and a brutal injury that befell Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota, a murky playoff picture in the AFC South cleared considerably.

All the Texans had to do was beat the floundering Cincinnati Bengals and the division title was theirs.

Houston cashed in, winning the game (and the South) 12-10. But amidst the smiles and confetti something is most assuredly rotten in Houston. This win was the Chia Pet of Christmas gifts—an unimpressive effort that did absolutely nothing to change the perception the Texans' playoff run will be short-lived.

The big reason why isn't hard to see. Houston might have a new quarterback in Tom Savage, but the team has the same old problems.

Heading into Saturday night's game, veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown told Sarah Barshop of ESPN he was impressed with how Savage had carried himself the week before his first career NFL start:

His demeanor hasn't changed. He's a very even-keeled guy, very calm and poised guy, as you can see when he entered the game last week. He's doing a good job of recognizing everything and all of us communicating and getting on the same page with each other.

Then the game started. No one in the Houston offense appeared on the same page during a first half where the team didn't break 50 yards of total offense. Savage completed two of seven attempts over the first 30 minutes, and the Texans had all of negative-5 passing yards.

It was the sort of half that makes one wax nostalgic about the Brock Osweiler era. Or the days of Brian Hoyer. Maybe some Brandon Weeden.

Things improved in the second half, and by game's end Savage had a stat line that at least resembled that of an NFL quarterback For the game Savage completed 18 of 29 passes for 176 yards, posting a passer rating of 79.1.

The problem is those aren't the stats of a great NFL quarterback. Or even a good one. And Savage himself admitted to the NFL Network after the game that while it felt good to win the offense didn't come close to holding up their end.

"The defense did a great job out there," Savage said. "They really held us in this game. Offensively we need to put some points on the board and make it easier on them."

The Texans' top-ranked defense, as they have for most of the season, carried the team against Cincinnati. Against a five-win Bengals team Houston's lack of any offensive continuity or momentum made it difficult to win.

Against a playoff team in two weeks it's going to make it impossible.

OK, nearly impossible. Saturday's win improved the Texans to 7-1 this year at NRG Stadium, a mark that includes wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions. Were these Texans to draw Oakland in the Wild Card round after the Raiders lost Derek Carr to a broken fibula on Saturday, it's possible their superior defense could propel them to a win in a battle of backups. Maybe.

Against the Chiefs in a rematch, however, I don't like their chances. And as soon as the Texans hit the road they flat don't have a chance.

Yes, the defense is good. Really good, even—at least when it comes to yards allowed. But Houston was 11th in scoring defense, 25th in takeaways and 29th in sacks entering Week 16. So they've allowed some big plays but not made many of their own.

And man oh man does this offensive offense need some big plays. A short field off a turnover. A pick-six here and there.

They got one against the Bengals. Safety Quintin Demps intercepted And Dalton at around the Bengals 40 in the second half of Saturday's snoozefest—and Savage and the offense proceeded to go three and out.

Long story short, one week after Savage looked like he might be the spark the Houston aerial attack so desperately needed he lookedvery much like a 26-year-old clipboard-holder making his first NFL start.

Granted, the absence of tailback Lamar Miller hurt the Texans' ground game. And the lack of a ground game hurt Savage. But this was a Bengals defense that barely ranks inside the top 20 playing without linebacker Vontaze Burfict.

And Houston's offense looked just as lost as lurching as it has this season with Osweiler under center.

You can tell yourself that the Texans aren't the only team in the AFC playoff picture with problems under center. That's true. It's also probably going to be the line of demarcation that determines which teams stick around the tournament for a bit versus saying hello just long enough to say goodbye.

You can also tell yourself that Savage just needs time. More reps. If you want to believe that OK. He has next week's trip to Nashville to face a Titans team that was just Grinched in the cruelest way imaginable.

That's it. And there wasn't even a flicker Saturday that leads one to believe that will be enough for him to suddenly morph into the kind of giant-slayer who can take down Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger in the postseason.

The Texans offense has put the defense in an untenable position. Stand on your heads every week. Don't make any mistakes. Never, ever let up.

And then if the other team's kicker misses from 43 as time runs out they'll win.

It doesn't take a gridiron genius to see that's not a sustainable path for victory in the NFL playoffs.

It's the path to hello goodbye.

Gary Davenport is an NFL analyst at Bleacher Report and a member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association and Pro Football Writers of America. You can follow Gary on Twitter: @IDPSharks.