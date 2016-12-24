Packers vs. Vikings: Full Report Card Grades for Green Bay

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

The 9-6 Green Bay Packers continued to run the table with their win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, their fifth consecutive victory.

The Vikings, meanwhile, haven't looked like the same team that won five straight at the beginning of the season.

The Packers are solidly in second place in the NFC North and have eliminated the Vikings from playoff contention. With a Detroit Lions loss on Monday, Green Bay could win the division in Week 17.

For as high-octane as the Packers offense was Sunday, the defense had some serious issues. Green Bay will need to find more consistency on both sides of the ball in order to make a deep playoff run.

Let's break down the Packers' Week 16 win over the Vikings and hand out some position grades.