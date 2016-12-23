Tristen Wallace, Darrian Franklin Under Investigation for Sexual Assault

Oregon Ducks football players Tristen Wallace and Darrian Franklin are under investigation for an alleged sexual assault that occurred earlier in the year.

According to The Oregonian's Andrew Greif, neither Wallace nor Franklin has been permitted to step on Oregon's campus since October as a result of the investigation. Specifics of the case, however, have not yet been made available.

Greif reported that Lane County District Attorney Patty Perlow confirmed her office is investigating the allegations against Wallace and Franklin after receiving separate reports from police at the school and in Eugene, Oregon.

Although Franklin and Wallace have not been formally charged with crimes, they have reportedly not been with the team since they were ordered to stay off the campus in October.

Franklin arrived in Eugene as a heralded linebacker recruit out of Downey, California, but he did not suit up in 2016 after he decided to redshirt.

Wallace went a similar route after he turned heads as a standout athlete prospect at DeSoto High School in DeSoto, Texas. A 6'4'', 235-pound receiver, Wallace redshirted despite projecting as an instant-impact contributor.