Joshua Kaindoh to FSU: Seminoles Land 4-Star DE Prospect

IMG Academy defensive end Joshua Kaindoh has been highly sought-after ever since he decommitted from the Maryland Terrapins in November, and the 4-star stud made his decision official Friday when he announced his intention to suit up for the Florida State Seminoles.

Kaindoh wrote on Twitter:

Thanks be to God, my family and friends for their continuous support throughout this difficult process, and to all the other Universities that gave me the opportunity further my education and playing career. Happy to announce my commitment to Florida State University and that I’ll be enrolling early for the Spring semester!!!

Kaindoh was primarily pursued by Florida State, Penn State, Georgia and Alabama following his decision to bolt from the Terrapins, but it was the Seminoles who ultimately won out and nabbed one of 2017's true gems.

The 6'6'', 252-pound IMG standout is the 53rd-ranked player among all 2017 recruits, and he's the sixth-ranked defensive end in the country in that category, per Scout. Additionally, Kaindoh is the second-ranked defensive end in both the state of Florida and the entire South region.

And as his measurements indicate, Kaindoh is capable of wreaking havoc off the edge. Not only is he strong enough to bull rush through weaker offensive tackles, but he has the quickness necessary to collapse the pocket in a matter of moments.

"Kaindoh is a freakish athlete, with a combination of size, length and burst," Scout's official scouting report reads. "He gets up the field in two steps and has the speed to get around the edge. He is also effective dropping into coverage, and he can chase plays down from behind."

Raw physical tools will make Kaindoh a playmaker from the get-go at the collegiate level, but in order to develop into a pass-rushing sensation, he'll have to refine his technique off the edge.

Instead of relying on his athletic gifts, the senior could stand to improve the tactical use of his hands as a weapon to keep opposing linemen on their heels.

And if he can make those adjustments as he transitions to life with the Seminoles, his stock should continue to soar as the spotlight begins to shine bright in Tallahassee, Florida.