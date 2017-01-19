Rudy Gay Injury: Updates on Kings Star's Achilles and Return

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Sacramento Kings forward Rudy Gay suffered a torn left Achilles tendon during the third quarter of Wednesday's game against the Indiana Pacers, the team announced.

Gay Scheduled to Undergo MRI

Thursday, Jan. 19

According to The Undefeated's Marc J. Spears, Thursday's MRI is expected to confirm the initial diagnosis.

The news comes as a gut-punch for Gay, who is in the midst of a fine season. Prior to Wednesday's game, he was averaging 18.7 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals on 45 percent shooting from the field and 35.8 percent shooting from three.

The injury could also have serious financial ramifications for Gay and the Kings.

According to The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski, Gay was expected to decline his $14.2 million player option for next season and become an unrestricted free agent. But now that he's suffered a major setback, the situation has grown more complicated.

So long as Gay is sidelined, Sacramento's offense will take a hit. Head coach Dave Joerger could turn to Matt Barnes to play the 3, though he doesn't bring the same kind of offensive prowess that Gay does.

If the Kings can't find a suitable replacement, their chances in making the playoffs will significantly decrease.