Copa Del Rey Draw 2016-17: Full Round of 16 Fixtures and Dates Released

Copa del Rey holders Barcelona were pitted against Athletic Club in Friday’s draw for the last 16 of the competition.

The Blaugrana will visit the San Mames for the first leg of the tie, while the Camp Nou will stage the second leg in a repeat of the 2015 final, which Barcelona won 3-1. Meanwhile, Real Madrid were handed a tough draw against Jorge Sampaoli’s high flying Sevilla team, with the first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Elsewhere, Las Palmas will take on Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid, while Real Sociedad will tackle Villarreal in another eye-catching fixture.

The first leg of each tie will be played on Jan. 3-4, with the return fixtures the following week.

Copa del Rey 2016-17: Last 16 Draw Las Palmas vs. Atletico Madrid AD Alcorcon vs. Cordoba Athletic Club vs. Barcelona Real Madrid vs. Sevilla Real Sociedad vs. Villarreal Deportivo la Coruna vs. Alaves Valencia vs. Celta Vigo Osasuna vs. Eibar AS

Athletic Club vs. Barcelona

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

These final between these two sides from 2015 is memorable for numerous reasons. Off the pitch, the Athletic supporters packed out the Camp Nou and conjured a tremendous atmosphere, while on it Lionel Messi producing a breathtaking goal to help Barcelona secure victory.

Here’s a reminder of the strike, which came at the end of a slaloming run from the right flank from the Argentina man:

It was a classic display from a classic Barcelona team, as they went on to clinch a memorable treble in 2014-15. However, the last time these two sides met over two legs, it was Athletic who came out on top, winning the Spanish Super Cup by an impressive 5-1 margin in 2015.

The Basque side will fancy their chances of victory again. They’ve enjoyed a solid start to the campaign, sitting in seventh spot.

Barca are in second place, although have looked a little vulnerable at times this term. However, they still in possession of Messi and he remains a magician on the pitch, per Squawka Football:

Lionel Messi has now been directly involved in 77 goals in 51 games for Barcelona in 2016.



51 goals

26 assists



Alien activity confirmed. 👽 pic.twitter.com/5XSaef0Q0V — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 19, 2016

While they’ve done it recently, getting the better of Barcelona over two legs will be a huge test for Athletic. Stemming the influence of Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar for 90 minutes is testing, but doable; stopping them for 120 minutes is practically impossible.

Real Madrid vs. Sevilla

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Having proven themselves an extremely difficult opponent under manager Zinedine Zidane, Real Madrid will fancy their chances of clinching the Copa.

Indeed, the boss has added a steeliness to Los Blancos that has helped them go unbeaten in La Liga this season having clinched the UEFA Champions League; that kind of durability is vital in cup competitions and will be especially important against a Sevilla team who have been magnificent in the final third in 2016-17.

Sampaoli’s men showed their attacking prowess in the previous round of the competition, making their way past Formentera 14-2 on aggregate.

Per OptaJose, the Andalusian outfit are particularly potent in front of goal at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium:

9 - Sevilla have scored nine goals at Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán for the first time in all competitions. History pic.twitter.com/yogoOs51hh — OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 21, 2016

Madrid will have a plan to contain Sevilla, though. Zidane has no issues shoring up his side in big matches, with the gritty Casemiro so often coming into midfield alongside the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos at the expense of an attacker; it’s a formula that’s served them well so far.

While it means Madrid are not quite as cavalier in attack as they have been in recent years, it’s a platform to stay strong defensively and thrusts a responsibility on their world-class attackers to win matches with moments of genius. Frequently, the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Gareth Bale and Karim Benzema oblige.

In Zidane, Los Blancos seem to finally have a long-term option in the manager’s seat too. Bleacher Report UK summed up his brilliant spell in the hotseat:

It’ll be a fascinating couple of matches. Sampaoli is not a coach who will surrender the initiative based on the opponent and will set his team up to attack the European champions over two legs.

While that could play into Madrid’s hands in terms of counter-attacking, it’ll be interesting to see how they hold out against one of the most inventive and intense teams in the game.