New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Full Report Card Grades for New York

Any game that pits two teams from the same division against one another is bound to be eventful. But there's something about the NFC East that stands out above the rest.

While many (including Richard Sherman) aren't fans of the Thursday Night Football format, the rivalry between the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles was on full display. Was it a sloppy affair, for both the teams and the refs? Sure. But it was also a competitive, hard-fought battle that went down to the wire.

Unfortunately, however, it didn't go the way Big Blue had hoped.

Despite having a ton of chances to secure the victory, the Giants left Lincoln Financial Field with their fifth loss of the season, as they fell to the Eagles by the score of 24-19.

The offense looked better than it has in recent weeks but still struggled to find the end zone. Despite garnering over 400 yards, the Eli Manning-led attack went just 1-for-5 when inside the 20, a key reason behind their loss.

The defense did its best to catapult the team to victory. Although it was on the wrong end of two poorly called roughing-the-passer penalties, the unit did its best to play at an elite level and keep the Eagles offense under wraps.

While the Giants failed to clinch a playoff berth on Thursday night, they can still do so in Week 16. It won't be as sweet as a win against a rival on the road, but New York will make the postseason for the first time since 2011 if either the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, or Atlanta Falcons lose this gameweek.

It's likely that the Giants will be playing football beyond Week 17. But instead of looking ahead, let's take a peek at what led to their loss.