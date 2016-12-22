Su'a Cravens to Play Safety for Redskins in 2017: Latest Details and Reaction

Washington Redskins rookie Su'a Cravens will move from linebacker to safety for 2017.

The second-round pick announced the news on his Twitter account Thursday:

JP Finlay of CSN noted he was spending practice time with the secondary instead of the linebacking group.

Cravens spent three years at USC as a safety but was converted to linebacker with the Redskins. He has played in 11 games, starting three, totaling 34 tackles with one sack and one interception.

The 21-year-old suffered a moderate elbow strain earlier in the month and could struggle to return to the field for the rest of the season. Still, spending time with the different positional groups could help his versatility.

Head coach Jay Gruden explained the strategy, per Chris Lingebach of CBS DC:

We're trying to teach him everything and he feels good about his knowledge as far as the dime linebacker is concerned. He's trying to branch out and learn more about the safety position, the nickel position, all that. And that's what he’s got to do. That's why we drafted him. He's a versatile guy that can play safety, can play nickel, can play inside backer, whatever it is. So, yeah, that's what he's doing.

Washington has a few veterans currently on the roster at safety between Donte Whitner, Duke Ihenacho and Will Blackmon, but this hasn't helped a defense that ranks 26th in the NFL against the pass.

The younger Cravens has plenty of potential and could be an upgrade at the position once he gains experience and is back to full strength.