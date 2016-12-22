Barcelona Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Ivan Rakitic and Aleix Vidal

Juventus are reportedly ready to spend big next summer with Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic said to be on their shortlist of midfield targets.

That's according to Tuttosport (h/t Marca) who have stated that, after making some major acquisitions ahead of the current campaign, the Italian champions are looking to add some more quality to their ranks. As well as Rakitic, Paris-Saint Germain man Marco Verratti and Real Madrid playmaker Toni Kroos are said to be in their sights.

Verratti is said to be Juve's priority, although links to Rakitic will concern those associated with the Camp Nou club.

While he may not receive acclaim comparable to the likes of Luis Suarez, Neymar or Lionel Messi, the Croatia international has become a linchpin in the Barcelona team since joining from Sevilla in the summer of 2014.

Here is a look at why Rakitic is so important to the Blaugrana cause:

The 28-year-old's game isn't too flashy, but Rakitic is a player who's so adept at doing the basic things well. Crucially, he's willing to work very hard for the team; he covers when Messi wanders infield off the right flank and also has to be alert when Sergi Roberto raids forward from right-back.

However, there have been some small signs in recent weeks that manager Luis Enrique may be looking to phase out the Croatia man. Per ESPN FC's Dermot Corrigan, Rakitic hasn't been involved quite as often as you'd expect in 2016-17:

Strange season for Rakitic, who has only completed 90 mins in one of Barca's nine games all comps. On bench again tonight. — Dermot Corrigan (@dermotmcorrigan) December 18, 2016

The most likely explanation is that with so many options available to him, Enrique is rotating his squad ahead of what will be a busy end to the campaign that includes many key games. After all, when Barca played Real Madrid earlier this month in their biggest match of the campaign, Rakitic was in from the start.

Should he remain on the periphery, that will only serve to fuel Juve's reported chase. But for now, it would be a big surprise if Rakitic didn't have a significant role to play at Barca for many years to come.

Aleix Vidal Latest

According to Sport (h/t Lucas Sposito of Sport Witness), Swansea City are keen to negotiate with Barcelona over the signing of Aleix Vidal.

While it's noted there have yet to be any offers for the out-of-favour full-back, the report suggested the Premier League club want to give Vidal a route out of the Camp Nou. The former Sevilla man has started a solitary Liga game this season.

Sposito's report also added that, according to Mundo Deportivo, Vidal has yet to make a decision on whether or not he wants to leave the Catalan club and will take time to consider his options during the winter break.

Prior to joining Barcelona, Vidal had cultivated a fantastic reputation during his time with Sevilla, excelling as the team triumphed in the 2014-15 UEFA Europa League. Here's a reminder how good he can be at full tilt:

Based on his ability to bomb forward, energy to recover defensively and ability to pick clever passes in the final third, many anticipated that Vidal would be the natural successor to Dani Alves this season after the Brazilian left for Juventus. However, it's clear Enrique has reservations.

Swansea may be a big step down, and a club that's struggling in the Premier League may not be too appealing for the player. But at 27, Vidal needs to be getting regular minutes, and the Liberty Stadium could be a stage for him to remind plenty what he's capable of.