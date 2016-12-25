Steelers Clinch AFC North: Latest Comments and Reaction

The Pittsburgh Steelers clinched their second AFC North title in the past three years Sunday with a 31-27 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

The NFL had fun with the result on Twitter:

It's also the Steelers' third straight postseason berth.

The offensive triumvirate of Ben Roethlisberger, Antonio Brown and Le'Veon Bell led Pittsburgh—one of the most dangerous offenses in the NFL—with all three posting huge numbers.

Roethlisberger completed 24 of 33 passes for 279 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. Bell racked up 122 yards on 20 carries and had two total touchdowns, while Brown scored the game-winner with nine seconds to play as part of his 10 catches for 96 yards.

While the offense was never in question, the improved defense has come up huge to help lead the team to six straight wins.

Linebacker Ryan Shazier and safety Mike Mitchell have been excellent, while rookie starters Javon Hargrave (nose tackle), Artie Burns (corner) and Sean Davis (safety) have improved throughout the year and solidified the unit.

"The satisfying thing about it is our guys want to be a good defense, and I think they're going to try to do the things that it takes to be a good defense," defensive coordinator Keith Butler told Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 16.

It's safe to say it's made that transformation. A loaded front seven has made Pittsburgh one of the staunchest run defenses in the NFL (No. 9 overall), while it hasn't been shabby against the pass (No. 15), even with two rookies starting in the secondary.

The rest of the AFC does not want to face the red-hot Steelers, especially in Pittsburgh. Given Roethlisberger's pedigree, the threat Brown and Bell pose every time they touch the ball and the team's improved defense, the Steelers are a major contender to return to the championship round for the first time since Super Bowl XLV.

The AFC has several dangerous teams, such as the New England Patriots, Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders, but the Steelers are a force to be reckoned with as well.

