Brian Hartline Comments on Terrelle Pryor's Potential Extension with Browns

The Cleveland Browns don't have much to be excited about considering their 0-14 record. However, it looks as though they have a wide receiver in Terrelle Pryor who is developing into a solid pass-catcher.

Pryor's Browns and former Ohio State Buckeyes teammate, wide receiver Brian Hartline, wants you to pump the brakes on that notion, though.

On Wednesday, he didn't hold back assessing Pryor's game while on air with 105.7 The Zone, via Pat McManamon of ESPN.com: "If I'm building a team, what is he? Is he my No. 1? God, I hope not. Because let's put it this way: For me, I want a guy day in and day out I know what I'm getting. You don't know what you're going to get...He's being productive. At no point is he being dominant."

In his first year as a converted wide receiver, the former quarterback has become Cleveland's leading receiver with 67 catches for 877 yards and four touchdowns.

Thanks to a 6'6", 240-pound frame, Pryor is a big-play threat on the outside who has been utilized by the carousel of Browns quarterbacks this season, via the NFL:

He has shown signs of inconsistencies, though. Pryor has recorded six games in which he's gained 68 yards or more this season, but he's also been held to 32 yards or less four times.

With free agency looming, the peaks and valleys in his play could create problems on the negotiating table. For Hartline, it's not worth a large contract either:

I need stability. I need constant production. Is he a No. 2? OK, yeah. I mean maybe. I don't know ... he kind of disappeared in the last couple weeks. If he was a quarterback, they'd be like, 'Oh, they're figuring him out. He can't do it anymore. They're finally figuring out the rookie quarterback.' But for Terrelle, they're like, 'Oh no, he had a down game.' So I'm very apprehensive as a Cleveland Browns guy to give out a contract.

Pryor has also run himself into trouble with his attitude on the field. McManamon noted that he drew the ire of Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam Jones. New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins wrote of his dissatisfaction on Twitter (via ProFootballTalk.com's Zac Jackson), and Minnesota Vikings guard Alex Boone publicly aired his detestation of him.

That as well is cause for concern for Hartline: "You're trying to tell me with a guy that had suspect personality characteristics, I'm going to go ahead and hand you a bunch of money, then you're going to work harder? Uhhh, I think I'm going to bet against that if I'm a betting man."

He also suggested the Browns let him walk in free agency if he doesn't "fit your mold."

While the Browns are playing to save themselves from the embarrassment of an 0-16 season, Pryor is also playing to prove his doubters wrong.

Two big performances and more importantly, helping his team win a game this season, could silence some of those critics.