10 Sports Movies We Can't Wait to See in 2017

Who else is stoked for Cars 3? Anyone?
Even if animated flicks aren't your thing, there are plenty of new sports films to look forward to in 2017. (There is a Goon sequel, for the love!)
From documentaries to full-length feature films, true stories to works of fiction, boxing to poker—2017 looks like it'll be a good year in big-screen sports.
Quick honorable mentions go out to the hypothetical Creed 2 and the untitled, sure-to-be-hilarious Will Ferrell esports movie. Neither have a release date—and Creed 2 isn't even confirmed—but if and when those two movies come out, they'll be big.
All right, now on to the movies slated for the new year.