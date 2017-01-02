Bleacher Buzz

10 Sports Movies We Can't Wait to See in 2017

« Prev
1 of 11
Next »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow
10 Sports Movies We Can't Wait to See in 2017
Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images
18
Reads
0
Comments

Who else is stoked for Cars 3? Anyone?

Even if animated flicks aren't your thing, there are plenty of new sports films to look forward to in 2017. (There is a Goon sequel, for the love!)

From documentaries to full-length feature films, true stories to works of fiction, boxing to poker—2017 looks like it'll be a good year in big-screen sports.

Quick honorable mentions go out to the hypothetical Creed 2 and the untitled, sure-to-be-hilarious Will Ferrell esports movie. Neither have a release date—and Creed 2 isn't even confirmed—but if and when those two movies come out, they'll be big.

All right, now on to the movies slated for the new year.

Begin Slideshow »

Follow B/R on Facebook

Team StreamTM

Sports Lists Newsletter

Sports Lists

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.