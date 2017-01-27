    New York KnicksDownload App

    Derrick Rose Injury: Updates on Knicks Star's Ankle and Return

    NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 4: Derrick Rose #25 of the New York Knicks looks on during a game against the Sacramento Kings on December 4, 2016 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Nathaniel S. Butler/Getty Images
    Joe PantornoFeatured ColumnistJanuary 28, 2017

    New York Knicks point guard Derrick Rose suffered a sprained left ankle against the Charlotte Hornets on Friday and was ruled out for the remainder of the game, according to Knicks PR on Twitter

    Continue for updates.

    X-Rays on Rose's Ankle Negative

    Friday, Jan. 27

    Per Knicks PR on Twitter, X-rays on Rose's ankle came back negative. 

    For a player who saw his career derailed with the Chicago Bulls because of injuries, this is an unfortunate blow for Rose and the Knicks in the first year of this experiment. 

    Through the 42 games entering Friday, which included a short two-game hiatus due to back spasms, Rose has recorded 18 points and 4.5 assists per game. 

    The former 2011 MVP looked destined for a hall of fame career as a Bull, but numerous injuries all but forced Chicago to deal him to the Knicks during the offseason. 

    Now with the injury bug catching Rose in New York, the Knicks will look to Brandon Jennings to take over the starting point guard role while he recovers. 

    Given Rose's health issues over the years, it wouldn't be surprising if the Knicks practice extreme caution with their point guard in hopes that he will continue to contribute in the long run.

