Jadeveon Clowney Injury: Texans DE Out vs. Titans in Week 17

Houston Texans star defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is dealing with elbow and wrist injuries that will keep him out of the team's regular-season finale Sunday.

Marc Berman of Fox 26 tweeted the Texans' injury report, listing Clowney as out for Week 17 against the Tennessee Titans.

According to Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle, Clowney was a non-participant in practice all week long.

Houston has already clinched the AFC South at 9-6 and is locked into the No. 4 seed in the AFC, thereby making Sunday's game meaningless.

Clowney, 23, has begun to live up to the promise that made him the top overall pick in the 2014 NFL draft, registering 52 tackles, six sacks and one forced fumble. With J.J. Watt on injured reserve, Clowney has had to pick up some of the slack for the sidelined superstar.

While Clowney hasn't been able to post the ridiculous stats Watt regularly accumulates, his combination with Whitney Mercilus has somewhat mitigated the loss of Watt. Gregg Rosenthal of NFL.com broke down the pair in early December:

Whitney Mercilus is having his best season without Watt. Clowney has made the leap which basically meant staying healthy. — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) December 12, 2016

"When he's played for us, when he's been out there, he plays very hard," Texans head coach Bill O'Brien said of Clowney after his key third quarter strip-sack of Andrew Luck led to a win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 13, per Wilson. "He's been disruptive. I know a lot of people talk about that was the best game and most important play. It was a great play he made on the strip-sack, but there were so many more plays he made in the game that were good, too."

But Clowney's young career has been marred by injury, including microfracture knee surgery during his rookie year that cost him 12 games. He also missed three games in 2015 and one due to injury in 2016.

This latest setback is another indication that injury concerns may always beset Clowney's career. At the same time, sitting Clowney is likely a precautionary measure since there is nothing to be gained by playing him.

With Clowney injured, Joel Heath or Antonio Smith will likely step into the starting lineup.

