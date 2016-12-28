2016 Sports Moments That Had No Business Happening

Leicester City had no business winning the Premier League in 2016, right?

Well, they did in the sense that they completely earned it.

However, in a historical/general likelihood sense, it was unreal. Leicester's preseason odds were an astronomical 5,000-1. It was almost as outlandish as someone suggesting pre-Theo Epstein that the Chicago Cubs might soon win a World Series.

The truth is, 2016 was an unbelievable year in sports. Not one, not two, but at least 10 completely outrageous things happened—things no one would have predicted five years ago.

Like Leicester's title, they had no business happening, as in, they were far more notable and incredible than usual—curses were ended, records were broken and a 37-year-old veteran scored 60 points in his final NBA game. But to be clear, they were not flukes. No, in each of the following instances, the spoils were earned and deserved.

It's just that people will also tell their grandkids about these ones.