Trevor Siemian Injury: Broncos QB to Undergo Shoulder Surgery

Following his first season as the Denver Broncos' starting quarterback, Trevor Siemian will undergo surgery on his left, non-throwing shoulder Thursday.

According to Mike Klis of KUSA in Denver, Siemian characterized the procedure as minor, and he is expected to be ready for offseason workouts in April: "It's optional surgery. It really only bothers me when I work out, but I figure I'm going to have to keep working out for a while so I'm getting it fixed. ... It was not a major thing I was playing through or anything. It actually felt pretty good these last couple weeks."

Siemian suffered a separated left shoulder in Week 4 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and missed Week 5 against the Atlanta Falcons before returning to action.

The Broncos took a leap of faith when they named Siemian, who didn't attempt a regular-season pass in his first season, as their starting quarterback at the start of the year.

For the most part, the 25-year-old delivered on the team's expectations. In 14 games, he went 8-6 and threw for 3,401 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Siemian also ranked 22nd among 34 qualified quarterbacks in DYAR (defense-adjusted yards above replacement), per Football Outsiders.

Despite Siemian's solid play, Denver missed the playoffs with a record of 9-7 after winning the Super Bowl last season.

While Siemian performed well, it is fair to wonder if he will get another shot at the starting job in 2017 and beyond.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo figures to be available on the trade market during the offseason, while rookie first-round pick Paxton Lynch is waiting in the wings as well.

Siemian outperformed his 2015 seventh-round draft position in a big way during the 2016 campaign, and although his injury isn't expected to keep him out for long, his status on the team's depth chart is still in question.