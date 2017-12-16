Matt Kemp Traded to Dodgers for Adrian Gonzalez, Scott Kazmir, More

Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

The Atlanta Braves announced Saturday that they traded outfielder Matt Kemp to the Los Angeles Dodgers for a package consisting of first baseman Adrian Gonzalez, left-handed pitcher Scott Kazmir, right-hander Brandon McCarthy, infielder Charlie Culberson and cash considerations.

Kemp is returning to the Dodgers after spending nine seasons with the team from 2006 to 2014. After stops with the San Diego Padres and Braves, he'll be looking to provide the missing piece to help Los Angeles return to the World Series after it lost the 2017 Fall Classic to the Houston Astros in seven games.

Per Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the money involved in the deal essentially balances out on both sides, but it saves the Dodgers enough to get them under MLB's $197 million luxury-tax threshold for 2018.

Rosenthal and Robert Murray of FanRag Sports added the Braves will be designating Gonzalez for assignment, making him a free agent and eligible to sign with any team.

Joel Sherman of the New York Post noted there's a "slim chance" Kemp will actually wear a Los Angeles uniform in 2018, as the team could attempt to sell off his contract in an effort to save something from the $43 million he's owed over the next two years.

Kemp's career has fallen off since the Dodgers traded him to the Padres in December 2014. The 33-year-old has hit .269/.310/.470 with 77 homers in 425 games with the Padres and Braves over the past three seasons.

If Kemp remains in Los Angeles after the trade, manager Dave Roberts will have one more player to work into the outfield mix next season. The Dodgers already have Enrique Hernandez, Joc Pederson, Chris Taylor, Alex Verdugo and Yasiel Puig to plug into right field, center field and left field.