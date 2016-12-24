T.J. Yeldon Injury: Jaguars RB Injures Ankle vs. Titans

Jacksonville Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon suffered an ankle injury in Week 16 against the Tennessee Titans and will not return.

Tad Dickman, senior manager of public relations for the Jaguars, confirmed Yeldon would not return to the second half of Saturday's game after compiling just five yards rushing in the first.

Yeldon and Chris Ivory have split the Jags' backfield work almost right down the middle for a vast majority of the season. The 23-year-old Alabama product has failed to showcase much game-breaking ability after a promising rookie campaign last year.

On the injury front, the 2015 second-round pick missed four games in his debut season while recovering from a groin issue and an MCL sprain. He has stayed mostly healthy this year, though he was recently forced to battle through a lingering ankle problem.

If he has to miss additional game action, Ivory could move into a workhorse role in Yeldon's absence. Otherwise, Denard Robinson and Corey Grant could end up being thrust into the spotlight for Jacksonville.

All told, Yeldon hasn't taken the step forward the Jaguars were hoping for after his solid rookie season. Losing a playmaker like him still represents a setback for an offensive unit that has underachieved as a whole for most of 2016.