Brandon Marshall Injury: Jets WR Ruled Out for Week 17 vs. Bills

New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall has been ruled out of Week 17's game against the Buffalo Bills with lingering hip and shoulder issues.

The 2016 season is only getting worse for the Jets with Marshall's injury.

The Jets are 4-11 and mired in quarterback controversy after Ryan Fitzpatrick struggled throughout the season and Bryce Petty and Geno Smith received starts (and didn't look great).

On top of that, No. 2 receiver Eric Decker played in just three games this season before he underwent surgery on his shoulder and hip.

While Marshall was able to play in his team's first 15 games this season and lead the Jets with 59 receptions for 788 yards and three touchdowns, it's been a stark contrast compared to a 2015 campaigns that was one of his best.

Brandon Marshall Stats Split: 2015 vs. 2016 2015 Stat 2016 173 Targets 128 109 Receptions 59 1,502 Yards 788 14 Touchdowns 3 Pro-Football-Reference.com

Much of that has to do with the ineptitude at the quarterback position, as Marshall is still one of the best outside threats in the league even though he's 32 years old.

Given his age and the Jets' season, there is no reason for Marshall to jeopardize the final year of his contract in 2017.

While the veteran is absent, Quincy Enunwa will continue his improbable run up the depth chart as the No. 1 receiver. Starting the year as an afterthought within New York's aerial attack, Enunwa has 53 receptions for 776 yards and four touchdowns.