Andrew Luck Injury: Updates on Colts Star's Recovery from Shoulder Surgery

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck underwent successful surgery to repair his right shoulder. Although an official timeline for his recovery has yet to be announced, he is expected to be ready for the start of the 2017-18 season.

Irsay Announces Luck's Surgery

Thursday, Jan. 19

"Andrew recovering from successful outpatient surgery to fix right shoulder injury that had lingered since 2015. Will be ready for season!," tweeted Colts owner Jim Irsay.

Zak Keefer of IndyStar.com put the injury into perspective, tweeting: "So, [Luck] played 15 games this season and threw 31 TDs with a right shoulder injury that had lingered from Week 3 of the 2015 season."

Luck Hoping to Shake Injury Bug Moving Forward

Luck missed all but seven games during the 2015 campaign because of this same shoulder injury and a kidney injury. He was also placed in concussion protocol late in 2016. However, to Luck's credit, he was durable during his first three seasons and didn't miss a game.

The three-time Pro Bowler led the NFL with 40 passing touchdowns in 2014 and also amassed 4,761 passing yards that year. He threw for more than 4,000 yards as a rookie as well and is the centerpiece of the Colts franchise who led them to the playoffs in each of his first three seasons.

Thankfully for Colts fans, Luck underwent this surgery quickly after the season ended and is expected to recover in time for the regular season.