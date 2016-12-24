"That was amazing to have Doug," Winston told Jenna Laine of ESPN.com. "You just see his presence in him being out there. Guys want to fight for him. The first snap, I said, 'Guys...we have Doug back.'"

Unfortunately for the Bucs, currently battling for a playoff berth and perhaps an NFC South title, it's an inopportune time to be without their leading rusher.

With Martin out, Charles Sims will likely get the start, while Peyton Barber and Jacquizz Rodgers may also see some snaps and touches in the offense.