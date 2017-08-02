Will Fuller Injury Reportedly Diagnosed as Broken Collarbone; Out Indefinitely

Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller is reportedly out "indefinitely" after suffering a broken collarbone during Wednesday's training camp practice.

Adam Schefter of ESPN first passed along the news.

Fuller wasted no time making an impact for the Texans last season. The wideout caught five passes for 107 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut against the Chicago Bears. He finished his rookie campaign with 47 grabs for 635 yards and two TDs in 14 games.

Injuries are becoming a concern, though. He struggled with lingering hamstring issues throughout the first half of the 2016 season. He also dealt with a knee ailment.

If the latest setback causes Fuller to miss more action, Jaelen Strong should receive the first opportunity to fill the No. 2 role opposite DeAndre Hopkins. It could also allow Braxton Miller and Wendall Williams to see the field a little more in select offensive packages.

Ultimately, Fuller is still looking to prove he can provide consistency as a secondary weapon in the passing game opposite Hopkins. He's flashed plenty of playmaking potential, but his health will play a key role in whether he can make a major impact once his collarbone has healed.