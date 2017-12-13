Report: Ian Kinsler Traded from Tigers to Angels After 4 Seasons in Detroit

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

Ian Kinsler has been a staple of the Detroit Tigers' lineup for the past four seasons, but the team reportedly decided to part ways with the veteran second baseman on Wednesday.

According to Fox's Ken Rosenthal, Kinsler has been traded to the Los Angeles Angels.

Kinsler was in a relative slump in 2017 when he slashed .236/.313/.412 with 22 home runs and 52 RBI, but his production over the past few seasons suggests he can still operate as one of the league's more reliable second basemen even at 35 years old.

The 12-year veteran was particularly effective throughout the 2016 campaign when he batted .288 with a .348 on-base percentage and .484 slugging percentage. Kinsler also recorded 28 home runs—his highest total since 2011—and drove in 83 runs while recording 4.9 offensive wins above replacement.

Kinsler's fielding also made him invaluable to the Tigers.

The 2016 Gold Glove winner finished with a mark of 1.7 defensive wins above replacement during his hardware-laden campaign, and he continued to flash the leather in a big way this past season.

Specifically, Kinsler ranked second among all players at his position with a 6.1 UZR and six defensive runs saved while patrolling the middle of the infield in the Motor City.

Beyond his on-field contributions, Kinsler was also an attractive trade target because he's owed $10 million in the final year of his contract before he becomes a free agent in 2019.

Not only should the Angels be pleased with that reasonable payout, but they should be ecstatic about their new double-play combination that touts Kinsler and three-time Gold Glove-winning shortstop Andrelton Simmons.

Furthermore, the move helps bolster an Angels lineup that already received a big boost following Shohei Ohtani's commitment at the start of the Winter Meetings.

While Kinsler was uncharacteristically shaky at the plate last season, the better part of the decade suggests he could easily return to form as a .270-.280 hitter in the year ahead.

Plus, Kinsler has enjoyed plenty of success at Angel Stadium over the course of his career.

Dating back to his MLB debut, Kinsler has pieced together a .291/.370/.379 slash line with 10 home runs and 41 RBI in 322 plate appearances at his new home park.

Stats courtesy of Baseball-Reference.com and FanGraphs unless noted otherwise.