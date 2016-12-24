Randall Cobb Injury: Packers WR out vs. Vikings with Injured Ankle

Green Bay Packers receiver Randall Cobb will miss a big NFC North showdown with the Minnesota Vikings with an ankle injury.

The Packers announced Cobb was inactive after he was limited all week during practice and listed as questionable.

Cobb had been relatively healthy coming into this season, playing in at least 15 games in four of his five years. His only significant missed time came in 2013 when a broken fibula limited him to just six games.

However, the receiver has been slowed by a hamstring injury this season and the latest issue could only force him to miss more time.

When healthy, Cobb is still a major part of the Packers offense as a slot receiver who is often a threat in the middle of the field. The 26-year-old player hasn't been able to replicate his success from 2014 when he earned a Pro Bowl appearance with 1,287 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns, but he is still one of Aaron Rodgers' favorite targets.

For the season, the receiver has 60 catches for 610 receiving yards and four on the season.

Cobb also returned to his former role as a punt returner to get the ball in his hands more often.

"I'm glad to be back there and help the team in any way that I can," Cobb said, per Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com. "Just find a way to get different touches and have an impact."

With Cobb out, the Packers will need Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams to step up even more in the passing game. Ty Montgomery, Jeff Janis and Geronimo Allison could also see more playing time in the immediate future.