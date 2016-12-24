Lamar Miller Injury: Texans RB Reportedly Out vs. Bengals with Injured Ankle

Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller reportedly will not suit up against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16 due to an ankle injury.

Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reported Miller will not play but is "expected to be ready" for a potentially crucial AFC South showdown against the Tennessee Titans in Week 17.

This is another setback for Miller, who suffered a shoulder injury earlier in the season.

He played for the Miami Dolphins from 2012-15 and was a force in each of the past two seasons, posting 1,099 rushing yards, 275 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns in 2014 and 872 rushing yards, 397 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns in 2015.

Miller has followed that up with 1,073 yards and five touchdowns on the ground and 188 and a touchdown through the air in his first season with Houston.

Look for the Texans to turn toward Alfred Blue if Miller is forced to miss time. Blue played all 16 games in each of the last two seasons for the Texans and tallied 698 rushing yards and two touchdown runs last year.

He is a durable backup who is accustomed to seeing the field, but Miller is one of Houston's most explosive playmakers. The Texans will need their starter back and healthy if they want to claim another AFC South crown.