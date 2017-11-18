Kam Chancellor Reportedly Could Miss Remainder of Season with Neck Injury

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks' imposing defense has lost a key contributor with star safety Kam Chancellor likely out for the remainder of the season because of a neck injury, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Chancellor suffered the injury—which had been referred to as "neck stingers" by head coach Pete Carroll, according to ESPN.com's Brady Henderson—late in the Seahawks' 22-16 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 9.

One of the most physically imposing players in the NFL, Chancellor's style of play has started to create injury problems for himself. The four-time Pro Bowler missed four games last season due to a groin injury and hasn't played a full 16-game schedule since 2013.

Chancellor is an enforcer in the secondary because he's built like a linebacker and can run with wide receivers.

So far in 2017, Chancellor hasn't recorded an interception but does rank third on the team with 48 total tackles.

Delano Hill, a third-round draft pick out of the University of Michigan, figures to be the next man up for a Seahawks secondary that has been decimated by injuries to Chancellor and Richard Sherman, who tore his Achilles against the Cardinals.