    Carson Palmer Ruled Out vs. Rams with Arm Injury, Replaced by Drew Stanton

    Tim DanielsFeatured ColumnistOctober 22, 2017

    Oct 17, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) looks on during the second half against the New York Jets at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports
    Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer left the team's game against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday because of a left arm injury.

    The Cardinals ruled him out for the game, leaving Drew Stanton in charge under center.

    The veteran was 10-of-18 for 122 yards with an interception, which he tossed with Arizona down 6-0 in the second quarter. Palmer was hurt on the play, and Los Angeles extended its lead to 13-0 with a touchdown and extra point on the next two snaps.

    Palmer has endured an up-and-down stay with the Cardinals since arriving ahead of the 2013 season. Arizona likely expected more from the 37-year-old veteran last year after he posted career-best numbers during the 2015 campaign. He's still a vital cog in the team's offensive attack, though.

    Injuries have always been a factor for Palmer, who missed 10 games during the 2014 season after suffering a torn ACL. Last season, he had a concussion and a hamstring issue.

    Any health setback will be a serious concern for the Cardinals, who have failed to address the backup quarterback situation in recent years. Journeyman reserves Drew Stanton and Blaine Gabbert are the candidates to fill the void, with Stanton getting the first crack.

    The Arizona offense figures to struggle with either at the helm. That's why Palmer's status is so crucial to the Cards' chances. The situation should also once again show why the front office must look to find a more reliable backup.

