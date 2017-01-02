Sammy Watkins Injury: Bills WR to Undergo Foot Surgery

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Sammy Watkins will undergo foot surgery this week, according to Tim Graham of the Buffalo News.

Mike Rodak of ESPN.com reported Watkins was considering not having the surgery but changed his mind after having a physical Monday morning.

In his third NFL season, Watkins dealt with injuries throughout 2016. He had lingering pain in his foot from 2015; he missed Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals and spent most of the year listed on the injury report.

He would return for the final six games of the season, scoring two touchdowns in that span.

Watkins' health is paramount to the Bills' success since he's one of the team's top offensive weapons next to LeSean McCoy and Tyrod Taylor. Without his ability to stretch the field, the Bills passing attack doesn't offer much help to the run game.

While it's unclear if this injury will impact next season, Watkins' lingering foot problems don't provide much optimism.