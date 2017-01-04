Jim Caldwell to Return as Lions HC: Latest Comments and Reaction

The Detroit Lions confirmed Wednesday that head coach Jim Caldwell will return for the 2017 season.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press passed along the news. Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com noted a team official told the outlet's Adam Schefter the Lions wanted "continuity on their staff" after reaching the postseason for the second time in the last three years.

Caldwell's time with the Lions started promisingly. He led them to an 11-5 record and into the postseason in 2014 for just the second time since the 1999 season. While they lost a 24-20 heartbreaker to the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs, things appeared to be trending in the right direction for Detroit.

However, the team experienced a drop-off in 2015 and finished 7-9. The defensive performance was a major culprit in the decline. The Lions were second in the league in yards allowed and third in points allowed in 2014 but 18th and 23rd in 2015, respectively.

Caldwell's name hit the hot seat after the Lions' 1-3 start this season. But they bounced back, winning four of their next five games to get in the playoff conversation. And although they came up short in their pursuit of the NFC North title, they earned an NFC wild-card berth.

The up-and-down results are nothing new for Caldwell as an NFL head coach. He guided the Indianapolis Colts from 2009 to '11, garnering a 14-2 record and Super Bowl appearance in his first season. Then the team went 10-6 in his next campaign and an abysmal 2-14 in his final year before the organization fired him.

Granted, he had Curtis Painter, Dan Orlovsky and Kerry Collins under center in that last year after enjoying an offense operated by Peyton Manning the prior two seasons. But to go from a Super Bowl appearance to a 2-14 record in the span of three years was disappointing.

Jeff Seidel of the Detroit Free Press pointed out the Lions were "showing few signs of improvement" under Caldwell after they dropped to 1-2 this year following a loss to the Green Bay Packers. They fell behind in that game 31-3 and appeared outmatched by a division rival, and Seidel proclaimed "the blame starts with" Caldwell.

Still, as Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official website pointed out, Caldwell, the organization's first African-American head coach, has a track record of success. He won a Super Bowl as an assistant head coach with the Colts and as a coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens. He also helped lead Indy to seven straight seasons of 11 or more wins from 2003 to '09 as the assistant head coach and head coach.

Making the announcement about his status now will allow the Lions to head into the playoffs without lingering questions about the coaching situation. It's one fewer distraction as the team attempts to make a quick turnaround after losing its last three regular-season games.

Detroit is set to face off with the NFC West champion Seattle Seahawks on the road during Wild Card Weekend. The game is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET Saturday night.