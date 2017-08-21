Miguel Sano Placed on 10-Day DL with Shin Injury

Paul Battaglia/Associated Press

Minnesota Twins slugger Miguel Sano was placed on the 10-day disabled list on Monday after suffering a stress reaction on his left shin, per Shane Jackson of MLB.com.

"They are concerned enough to get him off his feet here a little bit," Twins manager Paul Molitor said, per Jackson. "That's all I really know is that it's causing him some pain and discomfort. To try and play through it, I think the risk goes up exponentially every day he's out there. Hopefully we will have him right in September."

This is another setback for Sano, who spent time on the disabled list last season with a hamstring injury and played just 116 games.

Sano provided impressive clout at the plate in 2015 with 18 home runs, 52 RBI and a .915 OPS in 80 games as a rookie. While his OPS dropped to .781 in 2016, he still drilled 25 homers. This year, he's hitting .267 with 28 homers and 77 RBI.

The Twins will likely turn to Eduardo Escobar at third base until Sano can return. Sano also plays designated hitter at times, but Minnesota still has Robbie Grossman to occupy that role while Sano is out.

Minnesota is in a difficult American League Central that features the defending pennant winners in the Cleveland Indians and Kansas City Royals. While the Twins have the pieces to remain afloat in the short term, the lineup is more dangerous when Sano is healthy.