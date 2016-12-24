Matt Cassel's Fantasy Outlook After Marcus Mariota's Injury

Matt Cassel could land back on the fantasy football radar for Week 17 after Tennessee Titans starting quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered an ankle injury Saturday during the team's Christmas Eve clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Titans announced Mariota was out for the rest of the game after he suffered the injury. Jim Wyatt of Titans Online noted the QB needed to be carted off after being fitted for an air cast.

Cassel has never been able to replicate his success with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2010, when he tossed 27 touchdowns with just seven interceptions across 15 games. His TD-to-INT ratio aside from that breakout campaign is merely plus-four.

That said, he'll likely run a similar conservative offense in Tennessee as he did in Kansas City, with the Titans leaning on DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry in the running game.

Add in the fact any starter at least warrants consideration in fantasy leagues, especially those of the deeper variety, and the 34-year-old veteran may attract interest in the week ahead.

It also helps that Tennessee has a solid, albeit unheralded, group of targets. Rishard Matthews, Tajae Sharpe, Kendall Wright and Harry Douglas are the offense's options out wide, while Delanie Walker is one of the league's top tight ends.

Cassel should also have a firm grasp on the offense after working closely with Mariota in recent months, as he discussed coming into the campaign, per Jason Wolf of The Tennessean:

I've been in multiple roles throughout my career in the NFL and I think that through my experience and through a lot of the playing—a lot of it is being a sounding board for Marcus and just pointing simple things out. He's an unbelievably talented player. … And whatever capacity I can help him, whether it's through knowledge or whether it's through defense or whether it's through understanding certain looks, I'm here for him to help him in whatever way I can.

Ultimately, Cassel is usually nothing more than a fringe No. 2 quarterback for a fantasy roster. But those fantasy owners who are using Mariota as their starter in the playoffs could be desperate to fill the void heading into the season's final week, which makes Cassel a logical replacement.

The biggest fantasy impact for the Titans could actually come in the backfield. Both Murray and Henry figure to receive more work in Week 17 against the Houston Texans in a game that will have a direct impact on the AFC playoff race.