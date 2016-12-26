J.J. Redick Injury: Clippers Guard Injures Hamstring vs. Lakers

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard J.J. Redick was removed from Sunday's contest against the Los Angeles Lakers due to a sore left hamstring, according to Dan Woike of the Orange County Register.

Before exiting, Redick scored 22 points and dished out three assists in 26 minutes of action. After the Lakers' 111-102 win, Redick said the injury was a "mild, day to day" thing and thought it was a cramp at first, per Rowan Kavner of Clippers.com.

Redick was limited to 35 appearances during the 2013-14 season because of a broken bone and torn ligament in his shooting hand, but he's been fairly healthy since then, despite battling back issues from time to time.

The sharpshooter missed just 12 games combined throughout the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons, and he put together the finest year of his career last season while the Clippers encountered injury woes across the board.

In 75 games—all of which were starts—Redick averaged 16.3 points per contest while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and a league-best 47.5 percent from three-point range. Furthermore, Redick converted on 48.4 percent of his catch-and-shoot attempts from beyond the arc, according to NBA.com. That figure clocked in just 0.4 percentage points below reigning MVP Stephen Curry.

In 30 games this season heading into Sunday, Redick is averaging 15.2 points per contest on 46.4 percent shooting from the field and 44.4 percent shooting from three.

If Redick can't suit up, look for head coach Doc Rivers to deploy Austin Rivers as a stopgap starting 2-guard in order to keep Jamal Crawford's crucial sixth-man role intact.